Tanzania Hits World Record Through Tarangire Balloon Flight

4 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Arusha — THE Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has successfully coordinated and managed a historic hot air balloon flight that made Tanzania officially listed as the 123rd country in the world record attempt for a solo balloon flight, conducted by Dr Pilot Allie Dunnington.

The special flight took place in Tarangire National Park, marking the first time such a flight has been carried out by a single person within the reserve.

Dr Pilot Allie Dunnington, who is continuing her journey around the world using a balloon, has commended TCAA for the cooperation, professionalism, and coordination that enabled her to achieve this important historical milestone.

She explained that flying over Tarangire has added value to her attempt and provided a rare glimpse of the beauty of Tanzania from the sky.

This unique decision was reached by TCAA after conducting a thorough assessment of the safety, technical procedures, and legality of the operation within the sensitive area.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.