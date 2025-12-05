Tanzania Hits World Record Through Tarangire Balloon Flight

Arusha — THE Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has successfully coordinated and managed a historic hot air balloon flight that made Tanzania officially listed as the 123rd country in the world record attempt for a solo balloon flight, conducted by Dr Pilot Allie Dunnington.

The special flight took place in Tarangire National Park, marking the first time such a flight has been carried out by a single person within the reserve.

Dr Pilot Allie Dunnington, who is continuing her journey around the world using a balloon, has commended TCAA for the cooperation, professionalism, and coordination that enabled her to achieve this important historical milestone.

She explained that flying over Tarangire has added value to her attempt and provided a rare glimpse of the beauty of Tanzania from the sky.

This unique decision was reached by TCAA after conducting a thorough assessment of the safety, technical procedures, and legality of the operation within the sensitive area.