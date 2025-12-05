Tanzania Banks On Carbon Trading Markets to Solve Climate Change Woes

Dodoma — TANZANIA is committed to ensuring its participation in carbon trading markets delivers tangible, measurable, and transparent results, aligned with the country's goals outlined in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to combating climate change.

THE Deputy Permanent Secretary (Environment) in the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Peter Msoffe, made the remarks in Dodoma while opening a workshop on carbon trading, aimed at discussing and gathering feedback on a report prepared on the policy, institutional, and operational frameworks currently governing carbon trading in the country under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The workshop is part of the Integrated Assessment for Article 6 (IAA6) project, being implemented in Tanzania, Peru, and Sri Lanka.

Prof. Msoffe emphasized that the country's success in carbon trading will support the implementation of the Environmental and Climate Resilience Pillar, which is included in Tanzania's 2050 National Development Vision.

Under this project, Tanzania will undergo a structural assessment covering policies, stakeholder engagement, and governance issues, while providing recommendations to improve existing national plans to maximize benefits from carbon trading.

Furthermore, the results from this assessment will help enhance the policies, systems, and procedures currently in place for implementing carbon trading in the country, ensuring Tanzania fully benefits from global carbon market opportunities.

The project is being implemented by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with the National Carbon Monitoring Institute, the United Nations Environment Programme Copenhagen Climate Centre (UNEP-CCC), CAN-Tanzania, Climate Analytics (CA) from France, and Perspective Climate Research (PCR) from Germany.