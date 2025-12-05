Tanzania Joins Six Nations in a Move to Improve Carbon Sequestration

4 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Lilongwe — TANZANIA, through the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS), has joined other African countries in an international workshop that discussed new methods for measuring and monitoring the amount of carbon sequestered by trees growing outside forests, known as Trees Outside Forests (TOF).

The two-day workshop, in Malawi under the coordinated of Michigan State University (MSU), in collaboration with universities and research institutions from Malawi, Senegal, and the United States.

Tanzania is represented by two conservationists from TFS, Rogers Nyinondi and Jameseth Lazaro, who were invited due to TFS's role in coordinating the implementation of the national plan to restore natural vegetation through the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100).

Through the program, Tanzania has pledged to restore approximately 5.2 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

TFS Senior Conservator, Rogers Nyinondi, said Tanzania's participation has increased scientific understanding of the contribution of trees outside forests, including agroforestry, to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

He noted that the new methods they were provided with will improve carbon data collection, strengthen policy planning, and increase the effectiveness of land restoration projects in various parts of the country.

According to the Principal Trainer from Michigan State University (MSU), Prof. David L. Skole, the workshop has provided a major technical step in carbon monitoring using high-resolution satellite remote sensing technologies, deep machine learning, and allometric scaling models, methods that enable the identification and measurement of individual trees across thousands of hectares.

Skole said the training, which concluded today, aimed to help member countries strengthen their systems for verifying environmental restoration data and lay a solid foundation for land management in Africa.

The workshop brought together scientists and experts from Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, DRC, Senegal, India, and Malawi, as well as AFR100 stakeholders, to discuss the progress of the MSU-funded international project.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.