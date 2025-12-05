Ethiopian Capital Market Summit Successful, Says ECMA Director-General

Addis Ababa — The Second Ethiopian Capital Market Summit has concluded by advancing continued collaborative efforts among pertinent institutions and regional capital markets actors, according to Hana Tehelku, Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA) Director-General.

Addressing the closing of the Second Ethiopian Capital Market Summit today, she said the summit has been successfully concluded by strengthening collaborations among all stakeholders, including government institutions, regional capital market players and youth, among others.

"The biggest outcome for the second regional capital market summit is advancing on our collaborative efforts that we have been trying to do for the past two, three years, in collaboration within Ethiopian government institutions."

Hana also emphasized the significance of the summit in strengthening collaboration among regional capital market actors by sharing best experiences in the sector.

Stating that the private sectors also include banks, insurance companies, micro-finances, other private companies and real estate and many diverse sectors, she added that capital market is for all.

"We want to build a true, inclusive market for all regional states or regional participants, across all genders, across all levels of companies. So we would like to advance that inclusive capital market agenda."

She also expressed ECMA's continued commitment to build on the efforts and to introduce new products and services, commending young professionals and students interested in Ethiopia's capital market.

Many young professionals and students are interested in the better market development in Ethiopia and will continue to support encouraging initiatives, the Director-General said, adding that ECMA will continue working with universities and colleges across the country.

The three-day Ethiopian Capital Market Summit 2025 has been held underway under the theme, "From Foundations to Growth: Empowering People and Markets for an Inclusive Financial Future."

The operationalization of Ethiopia's capital market, marked by the official launch of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), represents a significant stride in the nation's economic reform agenda.

Ethiopia's emerging capital market is also poised to significantly flourish its business climate by facilitating access to long-term finance, enhancing transparency, and attracting diverse investments.