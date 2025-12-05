Zambia: Installed Power Generation Capacity Soars

ZAMBIA's national installed electricity generation capacity soared to 3,871.32 Megawatt (MW) in 2024 from 3,811.32 MW in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the growth was driven by additional capacity from solar power plants like the Kitwe solar plants by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) which expanded from 34 MW in 2023 to 94 MW in 2024.

Amid the power deficit, this was a great improvement from 2022 when, according to Zesco, the country's installed power generation capacity was at 3, 493 MW.

The current actual generation figures are, however, far below the national demand for this essential commodity which results in the present-day widening deficit and manifests in load-shedding.

Official data from the ministry indicates that as of November 2025, there was an average generation of 1,339 MW of power against an average demand of 2,450 MW.

This leads to a whopping average shortfall of 1,111 MW.

To offset that and ensure future energy sustainability, the government has come up with various projects while providing a conducive environment for the private investors to invest in this sector, which in the past lacked investment.

The projects are now at various stages but they are expected to be done before the end of next year.

These projects can be classified into four categories, the power generation projects completed and commissioned, those under construction, the net-metering initiative ones and those for the transmission lines.

Energy Minister Makozo Chikote says, so far, 347 MW of new generation has been completed in various parts of the country.

Notable among the projects are the 100- MW Chisamba Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project, the 25-MW Mailo Solar PV Plant in Serenje while projects under the net-metering initiative have brought on board a total capacity of 14.7 MW.

Related to that, 29 public (ZESCO) and private sector-led pipeline projects are presently under construction with a total generation capacity of 2,510 MW to be commissioned within 2025 and 2026.

These projects include the ZESCO Mansa Solar PV one which has brought on board 50MW power, the Maamba Phase II, with 300MW, and the CEC Itimpi II (136MW).

"The current project pipeline includes green city initiatives, rooftop solar projects, utility-scale renewable and thermal (coal) power projects," Mr Chikote said when he updated the nation on the progress of Zambia's energy generation projects on Sunday.

He says that the government shares the concerns of Zambians on the effects of electricity load-shedding but assures the nation that sustainable solutions are underway.

Indeed sustainable solutions are on as the ongoing projects, once completed, will stabilise electricity supply, reduce load-shedding, and strengthen energy security across Zambia.

Transmission projects under construction

There are currently about seven major transmission projects under construction by Zesco in Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Southern and Eastern provinces.

According to the ministry's pipeline and completed projects schedule, in Lusaka and Southern provinces, Zesco is working on the 330 kilovolt (kV) Muzuma- Kafue West transmission line which will be completed in 2027.

Others are the 330kV Lusaka West -Kabwe step down line which is also expected to be completed in 2027 with the decommissioning of the existing three expected in Lusaka next year.

Others are the Msoro- Kabwe step down reactors, and another decommissioning in Kitwe while before the end of this year Zesco expects to complete the construction of 132/11kV Ibex substation and two switching station in Lusaka.

Completed projects

Six projects have, together, added 347.3 MW of power in Chisamba, Serenje, Kasempa, Chirundu, Ndola Kitwe, Lusaka and Mumbwa.

·THE 100 Mega Watts (MW) Chisamba solar power plant.

Various private and public entities like the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have mobilised funds and invested in such project as the Chisamba, Mailo, Ross Breeders, Mazabuka Farm, Indo-Zambia Bank, Mkango Golfview and Bank of Zambia ones.

They also include the CEC-Renewables, United Capital Fertiliser, the Rural Electrification Authority and the Kitumba mine.

Some of their projects are off-grid while others are grid-scale solar plants.

Projects under construction

The expected game-changers are still under construction but are expected to be on board either before the end of this year or next year.

The 29 projects, mainly of solar, with only three thermal ones are in various parts of the country.

They will collectively bring on stream 2,508.82 MW and effectively more than double the current generation, all things being equal.

These projects show the awakening of the electricity subsector in as far as diversifying the power sources is concerned.

They exemplify the power of political will in wooing investment for any field or cause, which the current administration has demonstrated in this subsector.

Funding requirements

Talking of investments, Zesco on its part requires $186 million to bring six of its projects to full close and add 270 MW of power to its generation.

The projects whose total cost was $222 million include the second phase of the famous Chisamba solar project which will add another 100 MW of power just like the Chipata West one in Chipata district.

The smaller projects located in Mansa, Lusaka and Monze collectively account for 70 MW of the additional commodity for Zesco

Conclusion

The bottom-line is that even if the national demand for power is a shifting shadow due to ever the increasing number and needs of power consumers, if the 2,508.82 MW is brought on board as scheduled, it will seal the current supply gap.

Notwithstanding the fact that the national demand is ever going up because of the new and other power consumers, the 2,508.82 MW seems sufficient to cater for the current deficit, of about 1,111 MW, and the expected upsurge in power demand as the result of new mines and other investors.

This is particularly positive in that most of the expected power additions is in forms of solar energy which will not be affected by any drought.

The country is set to take the electricity supply to another level through diversification and increased investments.