Sudan: Government of Hope Reviews Completion of Inter-Ministerial Network Integration

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, December 4, 2025 - Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghafar, met today in her office with the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Eng. Ahmed Dirdiri Gandour, as part of the Government of Hope's drive to enhance governmental performance and activate digital-transformation programs across state institutions.

The meeting reviewed the project to complete network integration between the Cabinet and the ministries; a step aimed at improving the efficiency of governmental operations and facilitating the exchange of information and official documents between the Cabinet and other ministries.

The discussions also stressed the project's role in strengthening transparency and providing accurate, up-to-date data on ministerial performance and workflow.

