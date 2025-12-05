Somalia's Disaster Management Head Appeals to Donors Over Severe Drought

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Chairman of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, held a crucial virtual meeting on Thursday with international donors from the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations to discuss the worsening drought across the country.

During the Zoom meeting, Abdulle provided a detailed briefing on the severity of the drought in various regions, emphasizing that several areas are facing emergency conditions requiring immediate humanitarian assistance.

He highlighted the disproportionate impact on rural communities dependent on livestock and agriculture, warning that the situation could worsen without urgent international support.

The donors expressed serious concern over the humanitarian crisis and pledged to strengthen their assistance and coordination with Somalia's disaster management authorities to address the critical needs of affected populations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The drought is at a critical stage, and timely intervention is essential to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe," Abdulle said, urging the international community to mobilize resources and scale up relief operations.

Somalia is facing one of its worst droughts in recent years, affecting food security, water availability, and livelihoods across multiple regions.

The SoDMA continues to coordinate with humanitarian partners to provide emergency aid, including food, water, and medical supplies, to the most vulnerable communities.