Somalia Cabinet Approves Penal Code and Environmental Agency Bill

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Cabinet on Thursday approved key legislation, including the country's Penal Code and the establishment of a national Environmental Management Agency, during their weekly meeting.

The session, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, saw the Penal Code passed after extensive consultations with religious leaders, civil society, and legal experts. The code has been aligned with Islamic law, the Somali constitution, and international human rights standards.

Cabinet ministers also debated and approved the Environmental Management Agency bill, marking the first time Somalia will have a dedicated institution to address environmental challenges amid escalating climate change and deforestation.

Other measures approved by the Cabinet included:

A cooperation agreement with Algeria on oil, gas, and mineral resources.

Ratification of the International Convention on Search and Rescue at Sea (SAR 1979).

Ratification of the Geneva Conventions Additional Protocols (12 August 1949).

The Cabinet also received reports on security and electoral developments. Prime Minister Barre instructed the government to intensify mediation and peacebuilding efforts to resolve clan conflicts in various regions, assigning the Ministry of Interior a leading role in these initiatives.