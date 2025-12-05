Somalia's President Unveils Youth Empowerment Plans At National Leadership Summit

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday closed the 6th National Leadership and Innovation Summit, unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at empowering the country's youth.

The plans include reforms in education, promotion of youth programs, and implementation of public participation in elections, designed to enable young Somalis to play an active role in governance and national decision-making.

Speaking at the summit, President Mohamud emphasized the need for young people to unite their skills, creativity, and efforts to help Somalia compete with developed nations.

"Today, we must move swiftly and make progress. Somali youth are expected to bring innovation grounded in organization, unity, awareness, and strong leadership. Any change that occurs among youth leads to broader national transformation," he said.

The President also praised the resilience and dedication of Somali youth who have sacrificed for the country's freedom and defense. He encouraged them to acquire modern skills, particularly in technology, which he said is key to boosting economic growth, investment, innovation, and national self-reliance.