Somalia's President Unveils Youth Empowerment Plans At National Leadership Summit

4 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday closed the 6th National Leadership and Innovation Summit, unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at empowering the country's youth.

The plans include reforms in education, promotion of youth programs, and implementation of public participation in elections, designed to enable young Somalis to play an active role in governance and national decision-making.

Speaking at the summit, President Mohamud emphasized the need for young people to unite their skills, creativity, and efforts to help Somalia compete with developed nations.

"Today, we must move swiftly and make progress. Somali youth are expected to bring innovation grounded in organization, unity, awareness, and strong leadership. Any change that occurs among youth leads to broader national transformation," he said.

The President also praised the resilience and dedication of Somali youth who have sacrificed for the country's freedom and defense. He encouraged them to acquire modern skills, particularly in technology, which he said is key to boosting economic growth, investment, innovation, and national self-reliance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.