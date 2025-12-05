Somalia and Turkey Boost Maritime Cooperation, Port Development

Ankara, Turkey — Somalia's Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, met on Thursday with Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, in Ankara to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation in maritime affairs and port development.

During the meeting, the ministers focused on several key areas, including the modernization of Somalia's ports, expansion of maritime infrastructure, and the development of strategic sea services to support trade and regional connectivity.

They also addressed maritime security, technology exchange, and ways to streamline operations to make Somali ports more efficient and competitive.

Minister Nur praised the Turkish government for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of strengthened cooperation for Somalia's economic growth, stability, and the overall advancement of its maritime sector.

The discussions come as Somalia works to rebuild and modernize its port facilities, a critical component for a country that relies heavily on maritime trade and remittances. Turkey has previously been a key partner in Somalia's infrastructure development, providing technical expertise, investment, and capacity-building programs for the Somali maritime sector.

Somalia aims to leverage these partnerships to enhance trade efficiency, secure its waters, and integrate more effectively into regional and international shipping networks.