Sudan's Ambassador in Berlin Urges German Parliament to Designate Rebel RSF Militia As Terrorist Organization

Berlin, December 4, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Germany, Elham Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed, with Deputy Head Mission Idris Mohammed Ali, met Bundestag MP Adis Ahmed Wefitch to discuss the ongoing war in Sudan.

Ambassador Elham detailed the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia's atrocities, the support it receives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and neighbouring countries, and the urgent need for international action. She praised recent Bundestag initiatives condemning the terrorist RSF crimes, particularly in El-Fashir, and calls to halt German arms exports to the UAE.

MP Wefitch expressed solidarity with Sudan's civilians, describing the conflict as externally fuelled. The Ambassador urged continued pressure to end support for the militia and for its designation as a terrorist organization.

The Sudanese Mission's engagements and demonstrations by Sudanese communities across Germany have heightened parliamentary attention, culminating in a plenary session condemning the RSF militia and advocating measures against the UAE's role in the conflict.