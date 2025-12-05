South Africa: Pressure Mounts for Increased Police Patrols at Courts - South African News Briefs - December 5, 2025

Pressure Mounts for Increased Police Patrols at Courts

Renewed calls for stronger police visibility around Cape Town's courts have emerged after a series of deadly shootings near court buildings, reports EWN. Police are investigating a double murder outside the Athlone Magistrate's Court. In August, a man was shot dead, and another was injured outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court. Then five suspects will be going on trial soon for their involvement in a brazen fatal shooting inside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in April. Senior Researcher at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin, says security needs to be beefed up in and around courts.

Bester, Magudumana Back in Court for Pre-Trial Hearing

Thabo Bester and co-accused Nandipha Magudumana are due back in the Bloemfontein High Court for another pre-trial hearing in their prison escape matter, reports SABC News. They both have pending legal matters, including Magudumana's Constitutional Court appeal. Bester is challenging his incarceration conditions, while Magudumana is contesting the legality of her arrest in Tanzania. Magudumana is also challenging the legality of her arrest in Tanzania. Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. It is alleged that prison guards assisted him by using Katlego Bereng's body as a decoy.

South Africa Slams US 'Double Standards' After G20 Snub

South Africa has accused the United States of double standards after Washington again confirmed that Pretoria will not be invited to any G20 meetings, reports EWN. This follows persistent US claims of white Afrikaners being persecuted and land being seized without compensation. South Africa and other G20 members have hailed the 2025 summit as a success, but the US has dismissed it as divisive and ideologically driven. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised South Africa for allegedly undermining consensus on climate, diversity, and aid dependency, accusing Pretoria of dishonesty rather than principled disagreement. In a sharp response, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said the US misunderstands the purpose of the G20, saying that South Africa's role as host was to create a space for genuine dialogue rooted in Ubuntu, not to force agreement. He defended the country's post-apartheid redress policies as constitutional obligations, not political manoeuvres, and warned that South Africa would not tolerate threats to its sovereignty. Lamola added that the world is increasingly fatigued by global double standards and expects democracies to listen as well as speak.

