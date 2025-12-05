Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Accords Were 'Almost an Impossible Dream' - U.S. Senator

US Senator Lindsey Graham has described the signing of the Washington Accords for Peace and Security at the White House as a moment that "seemed almost impossible to dream of, but now it is a reality."

Signed on Thursday, December 4, by President Paul Kagame, US President Donald Trump, and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, the agreement aims to end decades of conflict in eastern DR Congo.

"What an amazing day and experience at the White House with US President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos along with the presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo, solidifying what has been an elusive peace deal between the two countries," Graham shared on his X account.

Other Witnesses of the historic signing included regional leaders, Presidents João Lourenço of Angola, Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, William Ruto of Kenya, and Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo. Also present were the Foreign Ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The senator said he was honoured to witness the historic peace moment, which ends a 30-year conflict in eastern DR Congo

"Watching President Trump close this deal with President Kagame and President Tshisekedi was an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life."

"For those who have been following this region and conflict, today seemed almost impossible to dream of but now it is a reality," he added.

He noted that President Trump's team worked tirelessly for hours to bring the two countries together and achieve peace.

The Washington Accords also establish a Regional Economic and Integration Framework (REIF) to unlock shared economic opportunities across the region, including in energy, infrastructure, conservation, and mineral supply chains.

"Both countries have an abundant supply of rare earth minerals and will be doing economic deals with the United States that will be beneficial to all three countries," he said.

He added that it would be a disservice if President Trump, President Kagame, and President Tshisekedi were not considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The day before the signing, President Kagame met with Senator Graham to discuss deepening collaboration between Rwanda and US in strategic areas, including conservation, security, and economic partnerships.