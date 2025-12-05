Rwanda Signs Economic Agreements With U.S., DR Congo

In addition to the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity signed on Thursday, December 4, Rwanda also inked two bilateral economic agreements with the US and DR Congo.

The agreements were signed on the same day by the respective countries' foreign ministers.

The Rwanda-DR Congo bilateral economic agreement is officially known as the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF), while the one with the US is called the Framework Between the U.S and Rwanda for Shared Economic Prosperity.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation noted that both agreements aim to boost economic integration in the region and drive shared prosperity.

The REIF outlines key areas for fostering economic cooperation and development between Rwanda and DR Congo, demonstrating the tangible benefits of peace and creating opportunities for investment that benefit people in the region.

An earlier joint statement noted that, under the REIF, Rwanda and DR Congo are intending to chart a future of mutually beneficial partnerships, greater connectivity with international investment opportunities.

Mining, infrastructure, energy, industrial development, agribusiness, public health, and national park management, are among the areas cited for partnerships.