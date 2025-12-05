Rwanda: Davido in Kigali - the Top Five Tracks On '5ive' Album

Nigerian superstar Davido is back to entertain Kigalians once again! He is set to light up BK Arena on December 5, as part of his "5ive Tour" world tour.

Fans across Rwanda are preparing for what promises to be a night of Afrobeats, dance, and a celebration of global collaborations. With strong compositions making up the album, the singer's performance in Kigali promises to be yet another spectacle one can't afford to miss.

Davido released '5ive,' his fifth studio album, in April this year, featuring 17 tracks that blend Afropop, Afrobeats, and elements of amapiano, R&B, dancehall, and global pop.

It also includes collaborations with both African and global stars that bring global appeal while keeping Afrobeats at its core.

The New Times presents to you the Top 5 tracks on 5ive album:

With You (feat. Omah Lay)

This is a top highlight of 5ive. It's the album's closing song and has already struck a chord globally. It is also a blend of melody, Afro rhythms, combined with emotional depths, making it ideal for live shows, with this one expects a crowd sing-along moment

Offa Me (feat. Victoria Monét)

This new song further establishes Davido's place in the music industry by showcasing his distinct style and lyrical skill.

The infectious sounds and poignant lyrics of the song "Offa Me" make it a noteworthy record. It demonstrates Davido's capacity to produce music that speaks to listeners on a variety of levels.

With a mix of Afrobeats and R&B, this track stands out as one of the album's more internationally flavored songs.

Funds (feat. Odumodublvck & Chike)

Released as one of the lead singles before the full album, "Funds" mixes Afrobeats and Amapiano influences, celebrating hustle and success.

This 2024 record is even more impressive because of the collaboration with two award-winning superstars, OdumoduBlvck and Chike.

The captivating verses that each of these amazing artists contributes with their unique talents take the song to new heights.

Be There Still

This is a solo track with a lighter, more melodic touch; it shows Davido's versatility beyond big collabs.

"Be There Still"--a symphony--displays Davido's own style, lyrical skill, ingenuity, and remarkable talent for producing a musical experience that transcends boundaries. Marvey Muzique, DJ Maphorisa, and Black Culture created the song's catchy instrumental.

Titanium (feat. Chris Brown)

This is a high-profile collaboration blending Afrobeats with global R&B vibes.

In "Titanium," Davido and Chris Brown reflect on the pain and challenges they've faced and affirm that they've come out stronger, unbreakable, and confident in who they are.

The song is a declaration of inner power, resilience, and self-worth, emphasizing a clear refusal to be broken by anyone or anything. Both artists have faced public criticism and controversy in the past, and through this track, they assert that no matter what is thrown at them, they will not be defeated.