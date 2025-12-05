Rwanda: Davido Touches Down in Kigali Ahead of 'Sold Out' BK Arena Concert

Nigerian superstar Davido touched down in Kigali early Friday morning, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of the biggest music weekends of the year in Rwanda.

The award-winning singer arrived at Kigali International Airport around 2 a.m. after a long wait that began when his security team stepped out about an hour earlier to prepare for his exit.

ALSO READ: Davido in Kigali: The top five tracks on "5ive" album

He was accompanied by his stylists, management team and instrumentalists who traveled with him for the highly anticipated show.

A large crowd of journalists and fans gathered at the arrivals area hoping to capture photos and videos of the global hitmaker.

The excitement was so intense that several media crews struggled to get a clear shot. Davido, amused by the attention, pulled out his iPhone and filmed the crowd that had formed around him. He later posted the video on Instagram, officially confirming his arrival in Rwanda.

Despite the enthusiastic welcome, the singer did not speak to the press and moved quickly through the airport under tight security.

Davido is set to perform tonight at BK Arena alongside top Rwandan acts including Kitoko Bibarwa. The concert has generated massive buzz across the country and sold out days in advance.