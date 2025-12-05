Tunisia: President Saied Reviews Financial Priorities and Development Plan With Government Officials

Tunis, Dec. 5 — President Kais Saied met Thursday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, and Central Bank Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri. Discussions focused on the State's financial balance, the national development plan, and the Central Bank's role in supporting economic recovery.

President Saied reiterated Tunisia's commitment to an "irreversible path of reform," aimed at improving living conditions nationwide. He denounced past governance practices that, according to him, treated the State as spoils and left the country burdened with debt.

The President emphasized Tunisia's substantial resources and the vital role of youth in shaping the country's future. He also condemned attempts to impose foreign agendas on Tunisia, stressing the people's sovereign decision to remain free.

Saied concluded by invoking the words of national leader Farhat Hached, affirming that "truth cannot be silenced" and that patriotic duty lies in ensuring dignity and honoring the memory of the nation's martyrs.