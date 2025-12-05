Africa: South Africa, Mozambique Sign Higher Education Cooperation Agreement

5 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa and Mozambique have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing regional collaboration in skills development through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Education and Training, which guides joint efforts to address shared educational and training priorities.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to Maputo for the 4th South Africa-Mozambique Binational Commission (BNC), where he led efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the higher education and training sector.

As part of the programme, the Minister participated at the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

A significant outcome of the BNC was the signing of a new Agreement on Cooperation in the field of higher education and training.

The agreement establishes a formal framework to deepen cooperation between the two countries, with a strong emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity to support a knowledge-driven economy and help improve people's socio-economic wellbeing.

The agreement outlines areas of cooperation, including:

· The exchange of delegations to share knowledge and experience in higher education and training systems.

· Collaboration between quality assurance, evaluation, accreditation, and recognition bodies to enhance the quality of higher education.

· Increased sharing of information, research, and publications.

· Promotion of direct partnerships between higher education institutions to advance joint research and development initiatives in areas of mutual interest as well as expand academic exchange programmes involving researchers, academics, specialists, experts, and students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

· Facilitation of the exchange of policy documents, curricula, and partnership models in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, particularly for colleges, students, and lecturers.

A central focus of the agreement is strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, which Manamela described as critical for equipping young people with practical skills necessary for economic growth and development.

"This cooperation is designed to directly improve the skills profile, employability, and entrepreneurial capacity of young people, thereby closing the skills gap and fuelling economic growth in both nations. The agreement will strengthen institutional linkages and build technical capacity, supporting the objectives of South Africa's National Development Plan (NDP).

"The twinning of institutions of higher education is vital for fostering academic collaboration. This Agreement marks a substantial step forward in solidifying an educational partnership that promises to yield lasting benefits for skills development of citizens of both countries," Manamela said.

The Minister noted that South Africa and Mozambique, through the respective Ministries will jointly develop a concrete action plan to implement the agreement, with progress to be reported at the next BNC.

