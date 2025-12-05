East Africa: Rhino Horn Seized in Multi-Agency Operation

A coordinated effort between the Border Management Authority (BMA), the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), has led to the seizure of 17 rhino horn and lion and tiger bones.

This as the BMA, SARS, and the DPCI, working with other stakeholders, have confirmed a breakthrough in the fight against wildlife trafficking, following a coordinated transnational operation that resulted in the seizure of a significant consignment of rhino horns and lion/tiger parts destined for the South East Asian illegal market.

The operation conducted on Monday, was led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Wildlife Trafficking Section, with support from the BMA, SARS Customs, Tracker Connect, the Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) Tactical Response Team and the Gauteng SAPS Airwing, among others.

"The intelligence-driven operation was launched after a suspicious consignment originally dispatched to Singapore, was identified and returned to its sender in South Africa. Investigative teams traced the shipment to a storage facility in Kempton Park [in Gauteng]. Upon execution of the search, four boxes were identified and thoroughly examined.

"Inside the boxes, officials uncovered 17 rhino horns weighing 55.4 kilograms, along with 26.2 kilograms of lion and tiger bones, skulls and claws," said the BMA in a statement on Thursday.

Two Nigerian nationals, aged 34 and 35, were identified as the receivers of the consignment and were taken into custody.

The two appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 03 December 2025, on charges relating to the contravention of Section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Act 10 of 2004), which prohibits restricted activities involving listed threatened or protected species.

The value of the items has not yet disclosed due to ongoing forensic and valuation processes.

The multi-agency investigation remains active, and additional arrests have not been ruled out as authorities pursue all leads and deepen cooperation with both domestic and international partners.

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, commended all agencies involved for their seamless coordination and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to combating wildlife trafficking, which threatens South Africa's natural heritage and fuels organised criminal networks.