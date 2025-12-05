South Africa: 'No More Bloodshed,' He Promised - - Now ATA Chair Mayaba Is Dead

Mayaba had just left the Dunwoody Shopping Centre with friends when gunmen opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

His killing comes three days after two other Alexandra taxi leaders were assassinated, and five weeks after his peace partner was also murdered.

Alexandra Taxi Association boss Vusi Mayaba was shot dead outside a busy restaurant in Woodmead on Thursday night, 4 December, in a brazen attack that has rocked the local taxi industry.

Mayaba had just walked out of a restaurant at the Dunwoody Shopping Centre with friends when unknown gunmen approached and opened fire at close range. He was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene.

Shocked family members arrived shortly after the shooting. By the time police cordoned off the area, eyewitnesses were still trying to process what had happened. "He didn't even stand a chance," said one witness. "They were waiting for him."

The assassination took place just three days after two other ATA members were ambushed and killed in Midrand. The victims, aged 53 and 38, were driving a white Toyota Corolla along New Road in Carlswald on Tuesday morning when a white sedan pulled up and gunmen fired several rounds. The car was riddled with bullet holes. Both men were declared dead at the scene.

Mayaba's murder has sent shockwaves across Alexandra and surrounding areas where ATA operates. He was widely seen as a respected leader who had worked hard to bring stability to the taxi industry.

But Thursday night's hit appears to have shattered any remaining hope for peace.

On 30 October, Molefe Moekeletsi -- chairperson of rival group ARMSTA (Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association) -- was gunned down along with his bodyguard in Marlboro. That shooting also left another bodyguard and a passing motorist injured.

Police later found a white BMW X5, believed to have been used in the shooting, abandoned near the Jukskei River with bullet casings and bloodstains inside.

The deaths of Mayaba, Moekeletsi and the two Midrand victims have raised fears that a deadly taxi war has erupted again -- despite public efforts to stop the bloodshed.

On 19 September, Mayaba and Moekeletsi stood side by side at the KwaBhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra. It was a rare moment of unity between ATA and ARMSTA.

In front of hundreds of drivers, community leaders and schoolchildren, the two bosses announced that the days of violence were over.

Moekeletsi told operators that Alexandra had been the birthplace of taxi violence in South Africa -- and it had to become the place where it ended.

"If you do not want a leader, wait for their term to finish and vote them out," he said.

Mayaba echoed his words and promised there would be "no more bloodshed" while he was in charge.

Now, both men who led the peace talks and two of their colleagues -- are dead.

Moekeletsi had previously survived an attack in which more than 10 of his taxis were set alight while parked in a storage yard.

At the September peace event, the associations donated shoes to schoolchildren, while residents were treated to delicious meals, good music and performances from artists including Ihashi Elimhlophe and MaOrange.

But it now seems the violence they promised to end is far from over.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavala Masondo said police have opened a case of murder for investigation after an official from a taxi association was shot and killed in Woodmead, Sandton, on Thursday, 4 December 2025, at approximately 22:30.

"It is reported that the deceased, together with another male, was in a parking lot in Woodmead when they were approached by two males who fired shots at them using automatic rifles. The 52-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene," he said.

Masondo said it is suspected that the killing is related to an ongoing conflict between taxi associations in Alexandra.