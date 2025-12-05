Kenya: Trump in Awe of Kenya's Athletics Excellence, Declares Himself a Huge Fan

5 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — United States President Donald Trump has admitted an admiration for Kenyan runnners for a long time.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday when acknowledging President William Ruto during the signing of DRC, Rwanda peace deal in Washington DC.

"We have the Olympics here in the USA 2028 in Los Angeles and you (Kenya) are very well in the Olympics, those runners are good, I don't know what you do with them, they are very good I have been watching them for a long time. The Olympics are coming in the United States and you will come as a guest.," Trump said.

The Olympic Games are slated for 2028 and Kenya will be seeking to haul more gold medals, beating the four bagged in the last edition 2024 in Paris, France.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.