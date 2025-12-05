Rwanda: Weekend in Sports - APR, Police Square Off As Rwanda Epic Hits Climax

Kigali gears up for a vibrant sports-filled weekend as major competitions across basketball, football, volleyball, and mountain biking take center stage.

At Petit Stade, the first phase of the National Volleyball League comes to an end, drawing fans eager to see how teams close out this opening chapter.

In football, the spotlight turns to match day 11 of the Rwanda Premier League, where the clash between Police FC and APR FC headlines the weekend as the standout fixture.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, the Mountain Bike Series wraps up this Friday in Kigali, with the penultimate stage expected to determine champions across various categories.

Weekend Sport brings you a full guide to the key sports events to watch out for throughout the weekend.

Rwanda Epic reaches final stage

The weekend will see the conclusion of the five-day Rwanda Epic, now in its fifth edition, bringing an end to one of the country's most challenging mountain bike races.

A total of 80 riders--competing in the Men's Duo, Women's Duo, and Mixed Team categories--will finally discover the overall winners after Friday's grueling 77.3 km stage.

Among the standout performers is rising Rwandan talent Jackson Nkurikiyinka, who recently represented the country at the African Road Cycling Championships. His consistency in the solo riders category has positioned him as one of the strong contenders for a podium finish.

The final stage of the Rwanda Epic will run from Nemba to Shyorongi, where the ultimate champions across categories will be crowned.

Police and APR FC in top-of-the-table clash

League leaders Police FC and second-placed APR FC meet on Saturday at Kigali Pele Stadium in a top-of-the-table showdown.

Police FC remain unbeaten this season, and a victory over their closest challengers would further cement their title ambitions and send a strong message to the rest of their rivals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

APR, REG chase debut WBLA title in Cairo

After clinching their first Women's Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone 5 title, APR and rivals Rwanda Energy Group (REG) have touched down in Cairo, Egypt, for the continent's premier women's club basketball competition.

The two Rwandan sides are among 12 clubs competing in this year's WBLA, a tournament last won by Ferroviário de Maputo of Mozambique. The competition, running from December 5 to 15, marks its return to Egypt after the 2023 edition was staged in Alexandria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

APR, who secured bronze in last year's championship, are back aiming for another strong finish, while REG make their appearance after qualifying as Zone 5's second representative.

Teams have been divided into three groups, with the top two from each group plus the two best third-placed teams (determined by point differential) progressing to the knockout stage. Sides that fail to advance will feature in classification games.

All matches will be streamed live on FIBA's official YouTube channel, giving fans full access to the action.

ALSO READ: APR crowned the 2025 FIBA Zone V Club champions

Phase One of volleyball league concludes at Petit Stade

Volleyball action serves off early on Friday at 4 p.m. with a women's matchup featuring APR WVC, the current league leaders, taking on Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA).

In the men's category, REG face a high-stakes encounter against APR VC at 6 p.m. A loss for REG could jeopardize their place in the first-leg playoffs as the points gap continues to widen.

Also on Friday, Kepler, currently second on the table, play against Police VC, who are eager to bounce back after last week's defeat to the army side.

For Kepler, the margin for error is thin and any slip-up could put their playoff hopes at risk.

Action shifts to Ste Famille Gymnasium on Saturday where Kepler WVC face RP-Huye at 10 a.m. The first phase of the league will conclude later in the evening when Police VC take on Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) at 6 p.m.