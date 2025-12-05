Namibia: Namdia, Police Join Forces to Tighten Diamond Security

The Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) and the Namibian police on Thursday signed an agreement to tighten security in the country's diamond value chain and curb illicit trade.

The agreement comes after the 18 January armed robbery at Namdia's Windhoek head office in which suspects allegedly stole diamonds valued at N$349 million.

The incident exposed vulnerabilities in the sector and intensified calls for stronger coordination between Namdia and law enforcement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Namdia interim chief executive Lelly Usiku says the agreement is designed to close security gaps in the handling, storage and transportation of diamonds, while improving information-sharing and joint investigations.

"This agreement establishes the framework for enhanced cooperation, intelligence-sharing and operational coordination," she says.

Usiku adds that it will help the company "proactively mitigate risks, respond effectively to emerging threats and strengthen the systems that protect our diamonds".

She says diamonds are a strategic national resource, making their protection critical.

"From the transportation of rough diamonds, secure storage and final export, every stage requires meticulous security and close coordination," Usiku says, adding that the agreement reinforces internal controls and aligns operations with international best practices.

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo says the partnership is a necessary step to protect one of Namibia's most valuable and targeted industries.

"The diamond sector remains one of Namibia's most valuable and sensitive industries, and it is, therefore, incumbent upon us to ensure that its operations are protected from illicit activities and criminal infiltration," he says.

"This agreement signals our shared commitment to enhancing security systems and ensuring coordinated responses to risks within the diamond value chain," he adds.

Both institutions say the partnership is expected to deliver practical outcomes, including improved security during diamond handling and transportation, better coordination during sorting and sales and stronger investigative capacity in cases of suspected illicit trade.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.