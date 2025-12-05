Tanzania: Motorists Feel Impact of Fuel Price Changes

Dar es Salaam — FUEL prices announced by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) on Tuesday will affect motorists unevenly, easing costs for petrol users while digging deeper into the pockets of diesel-dependent transport operators and businesses.

According to an EWURA statement, premiums for products received through Dar es Salaam Port fell by an average of 2.4 per cent to 2,749/- for petrol and 3.6 per cent to 2,653/- for kerosene, while diesel premiums increased by 3.5 per cent to 2,779/-.

Premiums for products received through Tanga Port remained unchanged at 2,811/- for petrol, 2,840/- for diesel and 2,714/- for kerosene.

Similarly, fuel prices for products received through Mtwara Port stayed the same at 2,842/- for petrol, 2,872/- for diesel and 2,745/- for kerosene.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The highest fuel prices will be experienced in Kyerwa District, Kagera Region, with petrol selling at 3,022/-, diesel at 3,052/- and kerosene at 2,925/-.

EWURA stated that the price movements reflect international market trends and verified importation costs.

Speaking to the Daily News, a business expert from Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Dr Sylvester Jotta said the recent drop in fuel prices is partly due to a stronger shilling and an improved trade balance.

"Higher exports and lower imports have strengthened the shilling and eased pressure on fuel prices. Other business activities have also helped stabilize petroleum costs, creating a more balanced market for consumers and traders," he said.

A political analyst and economist at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Dr Isaac Safari said that because fuel in the country is imported, local price fluctuations largely reflect international market trends.

"Our fuel supply relies heavily on imports, so global market conditions drive local prices. Once government taxes and operational costs are included, domestic price decreases tend to be minimal," he explained.

Dar es Salaam bajaji operator, Mr Peter Rutakolozibwa said fuel prices have dropped but hopes they will fall further to provide real relief.