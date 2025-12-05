Tanzania: 937,581 Tanzanian Youth Pass for Secondary School Studies

Dar es Salaam — THE Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) has announced that 937,581 students have been selected to start Form One studies next year.

TAMISEMI Minister Professor Riziki Shemdoe said the selected students represent 100 percent of all candidates who passed this year's Primary School Leaving Examination.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam, Prof. Shemdoe said the selection was based on candidates who achieved passing scores between 121 and 300 marks.

"This selection involves 937,581 students, equivalent to 100 percent of all eligible candidates; among them 508,477 are girls and 429,104 are boys. These are students who sat for and passed the 2025 primary school leaving examinations," he said.

Professor Shemdoe added that 3,228 students with special needs, including 1,544 girls and 1,684 boys, have been placed in 5,230 government secondary schools to begin Form One studies.

"Students selected to high-performing schools total 815, of whom 335 are girls and 480 are boys," he said. He added that these students have already been placed in top national secondary schools such as Ilboru, Msalato, Kibaha, Kilakala, Mzumbe, Tabora Boys, and Tabora Girls.

Prof. Shemdoe also said that 3,441 students including 1,279 girls and 2,162 boys have been selected to join vocational boarding schools. Additionally, 7,360 students, including 5,014 girls and 2,346 boys, have been selected to join national boarding secondary schools.