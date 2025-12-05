Tanzania: Youngest Mayor to Lead Bukoba Municipality

Bukoba — BUKOBA Municipal Council early this week elected Mr Acton Lwankomezi (27) as the new Mayor for the 2025-2030 term.

Mr Lwankomezi, who also serves as Councillor for Kagondo Ward, becomes the 11th and youngest Mayor to lead the Municipality.

He garnered all 20 votes cast, with no spoilt ballots. Bukoba Municipality comprises 14 wards which are Bilele, Hamugembe, Bakoba, Buhembe, Ijuganyondo, Kagondo, Kahororo, Kashai, Kibeta, Kitendaguro, Miembeni, Nshambya, Nyanga and Rwamishenye.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking shortly after being elected, the new Mayor appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders to advance the development agenda.

"Leadership is neither a gender nor an age issue. We have been trusted by the people, and we must deliver. I am ready to shoulder the responsibilities entrusted to me," he said.

He urged heads of departments and all council staff to work as a team and serve citizens diligently.

Mr Lwankomezi also highlighted President Samia Suluhu Hassan's recent establishment of the Ministry for Youth, noting that significant funds have been allocated to support youth and women groups.

"Let us ensure these funds are properly utilised and reach the intended beneficiaries," he said.

He commended President Samia for her leadership, noting her success in steering the nation's economy.

"One of Dr Samia's greatest achievements has been maintaining peace and stability. I applaud her commitment to driving development," he said.

The mayor further pledged close oversight of ongoing strategic projects, particularly those funded by the World Bank.

About 40.2bn/- has been allocated to Bukoba Municipal projects, including the construction of a modern market complex, a new bus terminal at Kyakailabwa, conservation of River Kanoni (7.2km), upgrading of a 10.7km road network, and installation of 426 solar streetlights.

He added that the implementation of the 410 million US dollars Tanzania Cities Transforming Infrastructure and Competitiveness (TACTIC) project aimed at modernising 15 municipalities and cities will be a major milestone for the region's economic transformation.

"Citizens should seize the opportunities arising from these developments, including investing in five-star hotels with conference facilities," he advised.

Mr Lwankomezi assured traders who had stalls in the old market complex and the bus stand undergoing renovation that they would be given first priority once allocation begins.