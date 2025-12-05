Uganda: EC Reaffirms Commitment to Free, Fair,Transparent Elections

5 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on NBS Frontline on Thursday, EC Spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi emphasized that safeguarding electoral integrity is a shared responsibility involving all stakeholders, including the Commission, political parties, police, voters, and the general public.

Mucunguzi likened the Commission's role to that of a referee overseeing a complex game with multiple participants.

"The EC is the referee of the electoral process. A referee officiates a game that has many actors--you have the players, supporters, and coaches. If a game is to be free and fair, it cannot only be the function of the man with the whistle," he said.

He stressed that the quality of Uganda's electoral process depends not only on the Commission's preparations and systems but also on the conduct of political actors, supporters, and citizens.

"Ugandans are capable of having a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, but it will take each actor to be peaceful and respectful of each other," Mucunguzi added.

