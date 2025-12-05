Uganda: Opondo Urges EC to Prepare Contingency Plans Ahead of 2026 Biometric Elections

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure thorough preparedness and contingency planning as Uganda moves toward implementing a nationwide biometric voting system for the 2026 general presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking on NBS Frontline on Thursday, Opondo, who is the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for Older Persons Member of Parliament seat for the Eastern Region, highlighted both the promise and potential risks associated with the technology if not properly executed.

"In my view, the Electoral Commission thinks the 40 days to election day should be sufficient to implement the biometric system," Opondo said.

He emphasized that while the EC appears confident in its timelines, execution remains critical to avoid operational setbacks during voting. Opondo further stressed the importance of having an alternative plan in case the system encounters challenges.

"I want to believe the EC has a fallback position if the biometric system doesn't work," he added.

Opondo underscored that no electoral system--whether manual or digital--is entirely free of challenges, and robustness requires contingency mechanisms to safeguard the legitimacy and smooth running of the electoral process.

Drawing from global examples, he referenced disputed elections in the United States to illustrate that controversy in electoral outcomes is not necessarily tied to biometric technology.

"We have had two elections in the USA that were disputed. Were they disputed because of biometric systems?" he asked, pointing out that even countries with long-standing democratic traditions experience electoral disagreements unrelated to the technology used.

Opondo reiterated that technology should enhance transparency and efficiency, not become a point of vulnerability. He called upon the EC to continue engaging the public, political stakeholders, and technical experts to ensure the biometric system inspires confidence among all parties.