Uganda: Seventh Edition of Jinja Fish Festival Launched

The seventh Annual Jinja Fish Festival has officially kicked off at Across the Nile Resort, along the banks of the River Nile in Njeru Municipality. Renowned for showcasing diverse fish cuisines and cultural exhibitions, the festival draws thousands of participants from Uganda and beyond.

This year's edition aims to enhance knowledge exchange, raise awareness, and highlight recent developments around Lake Victoria.

The festival is organized by the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization (LVFO) in partnership with the Directorate of Fisheries Resources, Sustainable Fisheries Initiative (SFI), Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters (UFPEA), and the International Fish and National Organizing Committee. Funding support comes from GIZ-SAF Project, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and Enabel.

Scheduled from December 6 to 7, 2025, the event includes the Lake Victoria Marathon, Sustainable Fisheries, Aquaculture and Environmental Awards Ceremony, Nalubaale boat rowing competitions, a high-level fisheries forum, workshops, and exhibitions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Betty Aliba, Director of Communications at SFI, explained that this year's additions are designed to make the festival more interactive and impactful for participants, stakeholders, and the general public.

Aliba emphasized that the festival is not only an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fish delicacies but also a platform to educate the public on conserving fisheries resources and ecosystems. Attendees will learn about species such as mukene (silver fish), Nile perch, tilapia, catfish, and more. The festival also inspires households to explore innovative recipes and fish preparation methods.

Attracting over 3,000 participants annually, the Jinja Fish Festival has become a major regional event promoting networking, information sharing, and cultural exchange.

This year's theme, "Enhancing climate change resilience and aquatic biodiversity for sustainable use of Natural Resources," highlights the need to protect fisheries and support sustainable innovations.

The festival promises a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere, featuring music, dance, drama, and performances from leading celebrities who serve as ambassadors for sustainable fisheries. Chef Gordon Robert assured attendees they will enjoy a variety of fish cuisines to make the event memorable.

Organizers also commended Next Media for driving the media campaign through platforms including Nile Post, NBS TV, and Sanyuka TV.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Jinja Fish Festival continues to solidify its position as a key event promoting sustainable fisheries, environmental stewardship, and cultural appreciation across the region.