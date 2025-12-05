Uganda: Govt Hailed As Meta Plant Unveils New Offices to Boost Farm Mechanisation

The Government of Uganda has been commended for its continued support towards agricultural mechanisation and the transformation of the farming sector, as Meta Plant and Equipment Uganda Limited officially launched its new offices in Kireka, a suburb of Kampala.

Speaking at the launch, Mark Davidson, the Managing Director of Meta Group Uganda, praised the government's commitment to modernising agriculture across the country. He also applauded Ugandan farmers for their resilience, dedication, and willingness to embrace innovation.

"Farmers in Uganda are strong, hardworking, and willing to adapt to new technologies. At Meta, we do not only bring in state-of-the-art machinery; we build relationships, trust, and capacity among farmers. Our commitment is simple: to provide nationwide after-sales support. By 2026, we plan to establish seven service centres to better serve our customers," Davidson said.

He added that the new premises represent significant progress towards a brighter future for agriculture in Uganda, strengthened through partnerships and modern mechanisation.

"Opening this new home is a sign of growth and a celebration of the modern farmer. To our partners, thank you for believing in Uganda's potential. To our service and sales teams, your dedication is invaluable. To our farmers - our heroes - you inspire and motivate us. This launch and this investment are for you," he added.

Charles Kaaya of Shallom Ventures Limited, one of Meta's long-time partners, noted that the New Holland tractor brand has consistently proven to be reliable and durable in the Ugandan market.

"In most cases, our customers report very few breakdowns when using New Holland tractors. Sometimes, farmers go for long periods without reporting any mechanical issues. That is why I confidently recommend the brand," Kaaya said.

He further revealed that a recent survey involving over 500 farmers from various regions of the country indicated that more than 60 percent prefer New Holland tractors because of their durability and strong performance.

One of the company's first customers, Apollo Okui, testified to the effectiveness of the machinery, noting that the tractor he purchased has greatly improved his productivity and is now also benefiting other farmers in his community.

"This new home is a sign that Meta is here to stay. Now we know exactly where to go whenever we need spare parts or technical support," Okui said.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Edwon from DFCU Bank assured customers that, through the bank's partnership with Meta Plant, farmers would benefit from flexible financing under DFCU's Asset Finance Policy.

He explained that the bank will finance up to 85 percent of the total cost of a New Holland tractor, while the customer contributes 15 percent--promoting ownership and responsibility.

"The repayment period will be up to five years, and we also provide expert advisory services to ensure that our customers take loans wisely for sustainable growth," Edwon said.

The launch of the new showroom and offices aims to bring agricultural equipment--including tractors--and technical services closer to farmers across the country.