Uganda: Peace Has Enabled Uganda Thrive, Says Museveni in Bunyangabu

President Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate has hailed Uganda's enduring peace, saying it has enabled the country to thrive.

"Peace--I am glad to see that what Uganda has enjoyed for the past 40 years is remarkable. In the past, it was different. Today, a child is born, grows up, studies, finishes school, marries, and has children--all in peace. Even God said we shall know them by their fruits," he said.

The President, who was accompanied by his daughter, Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni, made the remarks during his campaign rally at Kibiito Secondary School in Bunyangabu District.

President Museveni highlighted how stability has created the foundation for Uganda's social and economic growth, with development achievements spanning roads, electricity, telecommunications, water, railways, and internet access.

"The delay on the Mityana-Mubende-Fort Portal Road was because resources were scattered and priorities were not clear. Now, our young cadres have appreciated this, and the road is going to be worked on," he said.

Reflecting on education, he recalled Uganda's early post-independence challenges.

"In 1961, we had only six A-level schools--three for boys and three for girls. Today, Bunyangabu alone has eight government secondary schools. I feel very happy seeing how far we have come," he said.

The President also emphasized practical wealth creation, praising individuals like Mr. George Matongo, a local farmer in Ngoma who shifted from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture.

On regional trade, President Museveni noted: "Uganda produces more than five million tonnes of maize per year, yet consumes only one million tonnes, leaving a surplus of four million tonnes. Without the East African market, the maize industry would collapse. The same applies to milk, bananas, beer, cement, and many other products. This is why NRM emphasizes regional integration for economic purposes."

He also highlighted success stories from the Presidential Skilling Hub initiative.

Ms. Immaculate Kayesu, who dropped out of school due to lack of fees and early pregnancy, shared her journey.

"I studied at the Kyenjojo Presidential Skilling Hub. With support from the RDC and PDM funds, I bought pastries worth Shs 600,000 and then started a small chicken farm," she said.

"Today, I have savings, a bakery shop in Kibiito Town Council, and I employ one person. I make cakes for prominent schools and clients in the area."

President Museveni hailed such stories as evidence that skills development, entrepreneurship, and sustained peace are transforming lives and creating wealth across Uganda.

He also handed over NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Bunyangabu District, formally endorsing them for the upcoming elections.

Speaker of Parliament and NRM second National Vice Chairperson, Anita Among, thanked President Museveni for maintaining peace in Bunyangabu, a district bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Your Excellency, thank you for maintaining peace. We should uphold this by supporting you in the upcoming elections. Let us also thank God for protecting our President, and we will not allow wicked people to misguide our people," she said.

She further acknowledged the government's commitment to health and freedom of worship.

"The upgrade of Kibiito Health Centre IV to a district hospital is underway as part of the National Development Plan. Your Excellency, we also appreciate the freedom of worship you brought to Uganda."

Mr. Hussain Kato, the NRM Party Chairperson for Bunyangabu District, presented development statistics. The district comprises 15 sub-counties/town councils, 55 parishes, and 338 villages, with a population of 219,012 (2024 Census).

The Parish Development Model (PDM) has benefitted 17,639 households--32% of the district's 48,988 households--with Shs 15.08 billion disbursed to 49 of the 55 parishes. The remaining six parishes were created after the program began.

The district also has 18 Emyooga SACCOs with 18,452 members, collectively receiving Shs 900 million in government support.

Bunyangabu has 61 government primary schools serving 31,810 pupils and eight government secondary schools with 5,925 students. All eight provide Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training.

Forty-two of the district's 55 parishes have at least one government primary school, while eight sub-counties have a secondary school. Four Seed Secondary Schools are under construction, leaving only three sub-counties without one.

The President's initiative to establish skilling hubs in each sub-region has resulted in 19 hubs across the country. The Kyenjojo hub in Toro has trained 1,169 people, with 238 currently training in welding, carpentry, building, tailoring, hairdressing, bakery, and leather design.

Of Bunyangabu's 15 sub-counties, one has a Health Centre IV and 12 have Health Centre IIIs. Only two lack a facility of HCIII level or above. Planned interventions include upgrading Kahondo HCII to HCIII in Kisomoro and constructing a new HCIII in Rwimi Sub-County.

Currently, 205 of the district's 338 villages (61%) have access to safe water, while 133 (39%) still lack access.

Completed water projects include gravity flow schemes and piped water systems serving thousands in Rwimi, Kibiito, Buheesi, Kyamukube, and Rubona. Ongoing interventions include rehabilitation of eight boreholes and extension of piped systems to new communities.

Small-scale irrigation schemes such as the Kaina (15 acres) are operational, while the Rubalika Solar-Powered Irrigation Scheme is under construction, expanding agricultural opportunities.

Bunyangabu District is now fully connected to the national grid, boosting businesses, households, and schools.