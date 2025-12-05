Uganda: Stanbic Business Incubator Graduates First Cohort of Women-Led Green Enterprises

The Stanbic Business Incubator Limited (SBIL) has successfully concluded training for Cohort 1 of the Green Businesses and Jobs for the Green Transformation Project, a flagship initiative empowering women-led enterprises driving environmental sustainability.

More than 32 women-led green enterprises pitched their transformative business plans, outlining how they intend to strengthen their capacity to access finance, improve operational efficiency, and amplify their environmental impact.

Implemented in partnership with GIZ--Germany's development cooperation agency--and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the Promoting Green Businesses and Jobs for the Green Transformation Project is running in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The initiative supports women's economic development while accelerating the transition to a greener, more sustainable regional economy. The broader Women for the Green Transformation in Africa (WE4D) programme is jointly funded by the Government of Norway and the European Union (EU).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A key focus of the Stanbic-GIZ partnership is to expand training opportunities for women and strengthen enterprises contributing to the green transformation--particularly in renewable energy, circular economy, waste management, blue economy, ecotourism, and sustainable agriculture. The two-year project includes four cohorts with classroom sessions, workshops, site visits, and coaching.

Fatumah Kayaga Ntanzi, GIZ Programme Coordinator at SBIL, said, "Thirty-two businesses have successfully completed this phase and pitched before the judges. The panel assessed how well participants understood the training, their readiness to apply the knowledge, and their commitment to transforming their businesses."

Over an intensive two-month training period, participants enhanced their financial literacy, acquired practical business skills, and deepened their understanding of sustainable growth strategies essential for thriving in the green economy.

They were also introduced to governance systems, value chain development, and efficiency tools designed to reduce operational costs.

"This program has been intense and exciting. The Regenerate Africa team has led most of the training, complemented by exposure visits to market leaders like Sumz Food Industries. The next step is linking these SMEs to financing opportunities and connecting them with potential investors, including venture capitalists, to support their growth," Kayaga added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Women Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Charles Kabiswa, the Team Leader and Executive Director at Regenerate Africa, said, "We are proud to partner with SBIL in training 200 women-led SMEs. It is inspiring to see how businesses are embracing greener models--whether in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, or waste management. Many are producing briquettes, energy-saving stoves, solar solutions, or engaging in agro-processing and food systems."

Several participants expressed renewed confidence after pitching, with Veronica Nandugwa Brenda, CEO of Yoola Kasasilo, saying, "I was encouraged to expand my vision nationally and pursue government certification. I aim to build a large-scale compost system to convert organic waste into fertiliser. The feedback was invaluable and motivates me to refine my business further."

Dr. Proscovia Athieno, founder of Aroza Group Limited, said, "I have learnt practical ways to reduce my company's carbon footprint--like conserving water, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring a positive community impact. I am deeply grateful to Regenerate Africa, SBIL, and our partners at GIZ."