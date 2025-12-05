Congo-Kinshasa: They'll Spend a Lot of Time Hugging Each Other - Trump On Kagame-Tshisekedi Relations

Nairobi — US President Donald Trump on Thursday presided over the signing of a landmark peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, declaring that the once-bitter rivals were turning the page on decades of bloodshed.

In characteristic style, Trump remarked that Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi "spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they're going to spend a lot of time hugging."

The ceremony, held at the US Institute of Peace, marked the formal adoption of the Washington Accords, a sweeping framework aimed at ending more than 30 years of conflict in eastern DRC.

The agreement provides for a permanent ceasefire, disarmament of non-state armed groups, the safe return of refugees, and a new system of justice and accountability.

It also establishes a regional economic integration plan to unlock shared prosperity in the Great Lakes region.

Trump hailed the day as a "historic moment for Africa and for the world," praising Kagame and Tshisekedi as "courageous leaders" who had made "beautiful commitments" to peace.

He emphasized that previous mediation efforts had failed and credited his administration's tougher, more pragmatic approach with success.

"They've spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they're going to be hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage of the United States economically -- like everybody else does," Trump joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

African and Arab leaders

The event drew a large delegation of African heads of state and senior officials, including leaders from Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Togo, and Uganda, as well as representatives from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the African Union Commission.

Angolan President João Lourenço, acting as African Union chair, called the Washington Accords "a turning point" capable of stabilizing one of Africa's most volatile regions.

Kenyan President William Ruto praised the U.S. for leveraging its diplomatic influence to unblock long-stalled regional peace efforts.

"A peaceful and integrated eastern DRC can unlock one of Africa's greatest economic opportunities," he said. "This is not just an African achievement -- it is a global achievement."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame credited Trump for stepping into a conflict long ignored by the world but cautioned that the success of the agreement depends on African leaders.

"If this agreement falters, the responsibility will not lie with President Trump but with ourselves," Kagame said.

'Solemn commitment'

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi described the signing as a "solemn commitment" to end cycles of war, forced displacement, and mistrust, emphasizing that the accords create a comprehensive framework combining peace, accountability, and economic integration.

Trump highlighted the scale of the eastern DRC conflict, claiming more than 10 million deaths over the decades.

He announced new bilateral deals with Rwanda and the DRC to expand US access to critical minerals, with major American companies expected to begin operations in both countries.

"Everybody's going to make a lot of money," Trump said.

Toward the end of the ceremony, President Ruto appealed for U.S. support to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The event blended high-stakes diplomacy with theatrical flair, with Trump praising the new Institute of Peace building and highlighting the symbolic image of Kagame and Tshisekedi shaking hands, smiling, and pledging to move forward together.

"Today is a great day for Africa," Trump said. "A great day for the world."