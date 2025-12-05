Kenya: Police, Prisons Honour Fallen Officers At 7th Annual Memorial

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) on Thursday held the 7th Annual Commemorative Service to honour officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The solemn ceremony, hosted at the National Police College Embakasi 'A' Campus, brought together senior leaders, serving officers, families of the fallen, and partner institutions in a unified tribute to Kenya's security heroes.

The event, themed "Honouring Their Sacrifice, Upholding Their Legacy," underscored the nation's enduring gratitude for the men and women who put national safety above their own.

"Their unwavering service and selflessness, now etched into Kenya's history, continue to inspire resilience and patriotism within the security sector," the NPS said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who served as the Chief Guest, led the tribute to officers who paid the ultimate price while protecting the nation.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of remembering and celebrating the gallant men and women whose bravery preserved Kenya's peace and stability.

IG Kanja assured families of fallen officers of the Service's continued support, reaffirming that honouring their legacy remains a national duty.

He also thanked partners and sponsors -- particularly sector SACCOs -- for their unwavering support to officers and their dependents.

The Inspector General further reiterated the Service's commitment to fast-tracking the Police Veterans and Fallen Heroes Bill, a legislative framework designed to institutionalize recognition of retired officers and safeguard the welfare of families of those who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony was attended by top-ranking officials, including Principal Administrative Secretary for National Administration Jacob Narengo; Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat; Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli; John Onyango representing the DCI Director; Secretary Administration and Accounting Officer Bernice Lemedeket; National Police Service Commission Chair Dr. Amani Yuda Komora; Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick M. Aranduh; and Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chair Ahmed Issack Hassan, among other senior officers.