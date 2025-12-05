Africa: PMI-Ferrari Partnership Puts Tobacco Harm Reduction in the Formula 1 Spotlight

Philip Morris International’s flagship nicotine pouch brand, ZYN, will feature on Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 car liveries at select races across upcoming seasons.

This follows the announcement of an expanded partnership between PMI and Scuderia Ferrari HP, as well as with Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the single-marque motorsport championship created in 1993, starting in the 2026 season and beyond.

Commenting on the development, Stefano Volpetti, President for Smoke-Free Products and Chief Consumer Officer at PMI, said the partnership aligned with both parties’ drive for innovation.

“PMI shares with Scuderia Ferrari HP the pursuit to innovate and challenge the status quo for millions of adults who share this passion. By engaging in this space, we demonstrate our commitment to this journey,” said Volpetti.

“By further enhancing our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, we hope to accelerate the replacement of cigarettes, and we want our adult consumers of nicotine products, like ZYN, to embrace and enjoy every moment of this thrilling ride.”

The partnership is also set to reinforce the spirit of relentless innovation and unforgettable experiences that has defined the relationship for more than five decades, making it one of the strongest in sports history. To mark this milestone, ZYN branding will first appear on the Scuderia Ferrari HP car livery during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, scheduled for December 7.

“Ferrari has always valued partnerships built on innovation, responsibility and a vision oriented toward continuous improvement, with a forward-looking mindset. Our renewed collaboration with PMI is a concrete expression of this approach and continues a relationship that has lasted for over fifty years, grounded in scientific progress and long-term thinking. As PMI advances the development of smoke-free alternatives, we are proud to evolve together, uniting our shared values of excellence, discipline and innovation to drive progress both on and off the track,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer at Ferrari.

The partnership and ZYN’s presence at the races also reflect PMI’s stated commitment to marketing its products responsibly, with the aim of increasing adult consumers’ awareness and understanding of its smoke-free product portfolio, while guarding against access by unintended audiences. Formula 1, with its overwhelmingly adult audience, is presented as a global platform through which the company engages adult consumers worldwide with messages on choice and innovative alternatives to cigarettes.

ZYN nicotine pouches are a leading nicotine pouch brand globally. In the United States, they are the only nicotine pouches authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as appropriate for the protection of public health. ZYN nicotine pouches are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive. They are intended only for legal-age adult consumers of nicotine products and are not alternatives to quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether.

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company working toward a smoke-free future while evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. PMI’s smoke-free products are available in more than 100 markets and, as of June 30, 2025, the company estimates they were used by over 41 million legal-age consumers worldwide, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption.

Smoke-free products accounted for 41 percent of PMI’s total net revenues in the first nine months of 2025. Since 2008, PMI has invested over 14 billion dollars to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the stated goal of ending cigarette sales. This includes building scientific assessment capabilities in pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioural research, and post-market studies.

Following science-based regulatory reviews, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches, as well as versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables. These were the first authorisations in their respective categories.