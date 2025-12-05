Ethiopia Enhancing Migration Data Collection, Management Capacity Through Midas

Addis Ababa — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Immigration and the Ethiopian Citizenship Service (ICS) launched today the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) Phase II project that aims to further strengthen Ethiopia's border governance.

This phase of the project will be implemented between 15 October 2025 and 30 September 2027 by IOM, the implementing partner, and the Ethiopian Citizenship Service (ICS) by expanding and enhancing infrastructure, building institutional capacity, and aligning migration management with international best practices, it was learned.

The first phase of the project launched in 2023 was implemented for 18-months.

Speaking on the occasion, ICS Director-General Selamawit Dawit said the project underscores Ethiopia's commitment to modernize border management through innovation and partnership.

According to her, the accomplishment of MIDAS Phase I highlighted the success of collective effort in which traveler information, collection, capacity to prevent irregular migration and facilitate legitimate migration had been improved.

This advancement not only enhances national security, but also aligns with Ethiopia's social development goals, she added.

The progress is also closely aligned with the ongoing reform agenda of the Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS).

The Director-General stated that ICS has undertaken substantial interest to modernize immigration services, ranging from extremely operational procedures to expanding digital service delivery, improving customer services and distancing institutional accountability.

IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Abibatou Wane-Fall, said the project reflects the priority of the Government of Ethiopia to energizing and strengthening border management, improving protection for vulnerable migrants, contributing to counter trafficking efforts and strengthening the institutional capacity of agencies and institution working in migration management.

Switzerland's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Riccarda Chanda, pointed out that the second phase MIDAS in Ethiopia has a great added value for Ethiopia's border management, and his government is glad to contribute to a more self-reliant migration management system.