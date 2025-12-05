Namibia: Blockbuster NPFL Matches in Store

The Namibia Premier Football League continues this weekend with some blockbuster matches in store.

KK Palace and Eeshoke Chula Chula travel to the capital for the first time, to take on defending champions African Stars and Khomas Nampol, and all the results could have a significant impact on the log standings.

Stars currently lead the log on 17 points, just ahead of KK Palace on goal difference, while Mighty Gunners and Unam follow two points behind on 15 points each.

Eeshoke Chula Chula are in close pursuit on 14 points, while Khomas Nampol are three points behind in 10th position.

With close to a third of the season completed, the title race has become quite intense and closely contested with no outright favourites, while all the teams have tasted defeat except for Unam.

African Stars last weekend suffered their second defeat of the season, going down 1-0 to Bucks Buccaneers when their former midfielder Owen Damaseb scored the winning goal, but two days later they bounced back with a 3-0 win against Okahandja United after goals by Thabang Malane, Godwin Eiseb and Turipamwe Mbongora.

They, however, face two tough matches against the northern teams with especially KK Palace in impressive form, while Chula Chula are always a tough opponent.

Chula Chula, in fact, have held the upper hand against Stars in recent matches, with Chula Chula winning last year's Dr Hage Geingob Cup match 2-0, while their last league encounter ended in a goalless draw.

They take on Stars at Windhoek's Independence Stadium tomorrow afternoon and their coach John Sikerete, who also coached the Brave Warriors on their recent trip to the Comoros, said they are well prepared.

"It's going to be a big game and our preparations are going well. We have one player with a niggling injury but otherwise everyone is fit and raring to go."

Sikerete, however, said they have lost a lot of players to other clubs and are busy with a rebuilding phase.

"We lost nearly our whole first eleven of last season, only one player remains, so we are now rebuilding a new team mostly of youngsters. But if you look at our position on the log it shows ambition, and to be at number five on the log is really a bonus for us and means a lot. To be three points off the top of the log shows that we have a chance to move up," he said.

Three of Chula Chula's players, in fact, joined Stars, namely goalkeeper Michael James and midfielders Lawrence Doeseb and Penda Mongudhi, while other departees include national defender Kennedy Eib and striker Marcelinu George. That came on top of the departure the previous season of national midfielders Moses Shidolo, who is now with Zimbabwean league champions Scottland FC, and Alfeus Leevi, who is with Blue Waters.

Despite all the departures they are grooming a new team with their young striker Michael Jonas already making a big impact. He is the joint top goal scorer in the league so far with four goals, while he also made his international debut against the Comoros and Sikerete said he has stepped up his game.

"He is only 19 years old, but he has stepped up and taken over the responsibility to lead the attack. Hes a good player in the making, and we will try and take care of him and develop him further," he said.

Regarding Stars, Sikerete said they have strategised for the match.

"We always strategise and have tactics for each game, and it will be the same for the African Stars match. They also have some new faces, but they still have a lot of experience," he said.

Sikerete said he hoped their fans will turn out in numbers tomorrow and thanked them for their continuous supprt.

"We appereciate our fans' support, they know the situation, that we are rebuilding with a young and inexperienced team. We lost a lot of players but we are grooming new ones now," he said.

Regarding the title race, Sikerete said he wouldn't rule them out.

"I won't rule out our chances in the title race. We didnt expect to be here in fifth position just three points off the pace, but our players are showing the courage and determination to succeed and anything is possible," he said.

