Liberia: Lies and Deception

The office of former President George M. Weah has strongly criticized the ruling Unity Party (UP), accusing it of using "lies and deceptions" as a political tool to ascend to power in Liberia.

According to the former president's Chief of Office Staff, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the UP made grave allegations against the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) while in opposition but has failed to act on those claims since assuming leadership.

Nagbe argued that during the campaign, the Unity Party accused the CDC government of being responsible for the deaths of the three missing boys and several auditors. Yet, it has refused to disclose the findings from the boys' case and investigate the auditors' files after assuming power.

He insisted that the Boakai administration has already concluded the investigation into the missing boys' case but refuses to publicize the findings, which he attributes to "the very lies and deceptions" used during the campaign.

The three missing young men, Robert M. Blamo Jr. (29), Siafa Gbana Boimah (33), and Bobby S. Gbeanquoi (32), were reportedly hired by St. Moses Funeral Parlor, owned by Moses H. Ahossouhe, to perform work at a mining site in Bong County before disappearing.

Nagbe also defended former President Weah regarding the construction of his personal properties before winning the 2018 election. He argued that these projects were not secretive and that the government's approach to asset recovery is flawed.

"If it was really intended to recover assets, that is not the way to do it," he said.

Speaking on a local radio station on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Nagbe further accused the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT) of wrongful indictments and "chasing shadows."

"This is the situation that people think because they have power, they can behave in a tyrannical way and misuse their power of indictment... These things have consequences," he warned.

The former Minister of Information and ex-Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority stressed that history shows how tyrannical leaders are ultimately held accountable.

"There is a consequence for tyrannical rule, and history is recorded of how tyrants are punished," he noted.

Nagbe also accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of deception surrounding the controversial US$10 million presidential villa reportedly under construction in Foya District, Lofa County, Boakai's hometown. He questioned why the administration has refused to clarify the property's ownership and purpose.

The project involves the construction of a large residential compound widely referred to as a "Presidential Villa." Local civil society group NAYMOTE Liberia raised public concern in September 2025, alleging that the project is being built by MUSNS Groups Incorporated, led by a presidential associate. Edward Yamba is reportedly doing chief engineering work. Construction allegedly began on September 10, 2024, with a reported value exceeding US$10 million.

The site is reportedly heavily guarded by state security, with restricted access to journalists, local officials, and nearby residents.

Nagbe said the administration's silence on the ownership and funding of the villa fits into what he calls "a pattern of deception" by the Unity Party-led government.