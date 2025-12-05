Sudan, Turkey Sign Framework of Understandings and Agreements in Animal Resources and Fisheries Sectors

Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, announced a package of initial understandings and agreements between his ministry and the Republic of Turkey aimed at developing and elevating Sudan's animal resources sector to better serve the country and its citizens. The agreements reflect the commitment of both countries to enhanced cooperation, with Minister Al-Mansouri highlighting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

In press statements following a meeting at his office in Port Sudan with Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fateh Yildiz, and in the presence of the Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh, the Minister confirmed that the discussions resulted in the renewal of pending agreements, including the provision of an irrigation network to Wadi Al-Hawad in the Nile River State.

The Minister noted that the Turkish Ambassador proposed several projects in which Turkey could provide financial, technical, and training support, including initiatives in Nile River State. Ambassador Yildiz also expressed Turkey's interest in supporting the establishment of an Animal Production City in Atbara, as well as refrigerated storage facilities to supply both local markets and the western Saudi market with fresh products.

Regarding training, both parties agreed on programs for Sudanese veterinarians to be trained domestically by Turkish experts in artificial insemination and embryo transfer techniques. The Turkish side further pledged the establishment of ten new slaughterhouses in various states, equipped with transportation facilities to ensure fresh delivery to consumers.

Minister Al-Mansouri also expressed gratitude to the Turkish Ambassador for establishing an Animal Production Centre in Al-Gezira State, asserting that these initiatives would strengthen bilateral cooperation, promote mutual benefits, and foster strategic relations between Sudan and Turkey in the animal resources and fisheries sector.