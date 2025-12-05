Sudan: Badi Meets EU Humanitarian Aid Commission and UNFPA Delegation

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Governor of the Blue Nile Region, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Al-Omda Badi, met today with a joint delegation from the European Union (EU) Commission for Humanitarian Aid and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The meeting, held in the conference hall, included the Ministers of Social Welfare and Development, Education, and Health, the Secretary-General of the Government, commissioners of Humanitarian Aid and Voluntary Return, and key directorate directors involved in regional humanitarian programs.

Minister of Social Welfare and Development, Dawood Idris Dawood, said the discussions highlighted achievements in return programs, focusing on community protection, women's economic empowerment, and initiatives against gender-based violence. He noted the delegation praised local coordination efforts and will conduct field visits to evaluate psychological support centres and other ongoing programs.

Dawood added that the delegation pledged support to address program gaps, while Governor Badi commended EU and partner contributions and instructed relevant authorities to enhance coordination, plan strategically, and prioritize stabilization programs in return areas.

Acting Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Gisma Abdel-Karim emphasized that the visit aims to review EU- and UNFPA-funded projects in the humanitarian, health, and education sectors, and praised the strong partnership between the government and aid organizations in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.