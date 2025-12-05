Sudan: Badi Meets EU Humanitarian Aid Commission and UNFPA Delegation

- The Governor of the Blue Nile Region, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Al-Omda Badi, met today with a joint delegation from the European Union (EU) Commission for Humanitarian Aid and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The meeting, held in the conference hall, included the Ministers of Social Welfare and Development, Education, and Health, the Secretary-General of the Government, commissioners of Humanitarian Aid and Voluntary Return, and key directorate directors involved in regional humanitarian programs.

Minister of Social Welfare and Development, Dawood Idris Dawood, said the discussions highlighted achievements in return programs, focusing on community protection, women's economic empowerment, and initiatives against gender-based violence. He noted the delegation praised local coordination efforts and will conduct field visits to evaluate psychological support centres and other ongoing programs.

Dawood added that the delegation pledged support to address program gaps, while Governor Badi commended EU and partner contributions and instructed relevant authorities to enhance coordination, plan strategically, and prioritize stabilization programs in return areas.

Acting Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Gisma Abdel-Karim emphasized that the visit aims to review EU- and UNFPA-funded projects in the humanitarian, health, and education sectors, and praised the strong partnership between the government and aid organizations in the region.