Sudan: Gezira University, Sudan Future Organization Partner On Buried Pipe Irrigation Project

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gezira University's Investment Department Director, Dr. Abu Bakr Mohamed, met with Sudan Future Organization representatives to advance the implementation of buried pipe irrigation technology.

Dr. Mohamed said the initiative will establish a practical model on the university's experimental farm to benefit farmers, students, and stakeholders. He highlighted the project as a modern alternative to traditional irrigation, promoting smart agriculture and efficient water use amid climate challenges. Land leveling with laser-equipped tractors has begun, and buried pipes will optimize space and minimize water loss. The project will start with winter wheat, followed by summer soybeans.

Sudan Future Organization's Dr. Imad Egail demonstrated the buried pipe system, noting its movable yet rigid design enables controlled, uniform irrigation. He added that the technology has delivered promising results on several Gezira Project farms.

