Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets UK Special Envoy to Sudan

- Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, met on Thursday with the UK Special Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Richard Croder, during a visit aimed at consultations on the country's political and humanitarian situation.

During the meeting, Agar paid tribute to the victims in El-Fashir killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, noting the shock that has gripped public opinion over the horrific violations committed by the rebel group.

Agar welcomed the UK envoy's visit and briefed him on Sudan's humanitarian situation, highlighting the widespread destruction inflicted on service and development facilities due to attacks by the terrorist militia.

He conveyed the Sudanese people's anger at the international silence in the face of violations against civilians, emphasizing that all actions by the militia are carried out under pretexts--such as pursuing democracy, fighting Islamists, or opposing State 56--that are merely fabrications intended to occupy Sudan. He added that the militia's contradictory slogans reveal a lack of clarity regarding their future plans.

Agar also stressed that the envoy's visit should have included the UK's perspective on ending the war, rather than focusing solely on the Sudanese government's stance. He noted that the government has already presented a roadmap to all international institutions and diplomatic missions, particularly as the militia's crimes are widely broadcast worldwide.

TSC Vice-President expressed gratitude to the envoy for visiting Sudan, noting that he asked him to relay the messages he received to his Western diplomatic counterparts. He reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to achieving a peace that preserves Sudan's unity and sovereignty, adding, "We cannot proceed with any agreement or platform that would reinstate the militia on the scene."