Mozambique: Team Set Up to Investigate Theft of Antiretrovirals in Tete

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Isse has announced the creation of a multi-sector team to investigate the theft of medicines in the central province of Tete, following reports of the use of antiretroviral drugs in chicken farming.

Antiretrovirals are a combination of medications used for antiretroviral therapy (ART) >https://www.google.com/search?q=antiretroviral+therapy+%28ART%29&sca_esv=125267a9021dabf7&rlz=1C1JZAP_enMZ1078MZ1078&sxsrf=AE3TifMO6b73ZuF5tJKQadb3CoF2KF3tFQ%3A1764925173704&ei=9Z4yadS_Ku-EhbIP1KjH0AI&oq=antiretroviral+for+&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiE2FudGlyZXRyb3ZpcmFsIGZvciAqAggAMggQABiABBjLATIIEAAYgAQYywEyCBAAGIAEGMsBMggQABiABBjLATIIEAAYgAQYywEyCBAAGIAEGMsBMggQABiABBjLATIIEAAYgAQYywEyCBAAGIAEGMsBMggQABgWGAoYHkidI1CTB1j1EXABeAGQAQCYAfEDoAHODaoBBzItMS4zLjG4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgWgAugNwgIFEAAYgATCAgkQABiABBgKGAuYAwCIBgGSBwcyLTEuMy4xoAeBH7IHBzItMS4zLjG4B-gNwgcFMC4xLjTIBxI&sclient=gws-wiz-serp&mstk=AUtExfAdnvFDCwQNaF5RWsgR-UO6CRgOOztpDIJsVJHIdoq_gUJEK2Rfgh6Rrbsr83ZBBZsS9TO0Eol6Uo1AbQS0XVWpNC9qm7ocdZak1oqpxqQ89d5GkFoTIYMnyGZo2LwqxXzPEGwAtaUGLhlMKS69sFQvnWm74xD-YSEiMCz0BsufQb9ZUE2nfMhPKOD2hTJ4ke60IAOD-5n9659ZbbB4BHLMFkmkwGG9kcx2hN3s9mwICWG0lv1GgxbTLvArRwXAky0tTa7LHVAkzhoTcGSN9BEe7oXj8JFvaMjyRRPfzUqYRQ&csui=3&ved=2ahUKEwjxkpDWiqaRAxUJWUEAHdUKOGIQgK4QegQIARAE< to treat HIV, which works by stopping the virus from reproducing and damaging the immune system. While ART cannot cure HIV, it can significantly lower the viral load to an undetectable level, which keeps the immune system healthy and prevents the transmission of the virus.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Thursday at the country's parliament, Assembly of the Republic, a multi-sector team is already in Tete to investigate two key aspects: the theft of medicines from the National Health Service and the risk that antiretrovirals pose to public health when used incorrectly.

The Health Ministry's position follows a report by the NGO Galamukani, which points out that some poultry farmers were using antiretrovirals in order to boost chicken growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The medicines in question are stolen from public health facilities and sold at prices of between 160 and 250 Meticais (from 2.5 to 3.9 dollars at the current exchange rate) per bottle or exchanging them directly for chicken', reads the report.

"The unauthorized use of HIV medication epresents a real risk to public health, especially when it involves animals consumed by the population. The situation is serious and will require a coordinated response from various sectors, given the potential impact on food safety and consumer health', the minister said.