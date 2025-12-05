Mozambique: Team Set Up to Investigate Theft of Antiretrovirals in Tete

5 December 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Isse has announced the creation of a multi-sector team to investigate the theft of medicines in the central province of Tete, following reports of the use of antiretroviral drugs in chicken farming.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Thursday at the country's parliament, Assembly of the Republic, a multi-sector team is already in Tete to investigate two key aspects: the theft of medicines from the National Health Service and the risk that antiretrovirals pose to public health when used incorrectly.

The Health Ministry's position follows a report by the NGO Galamukani, which points out that some poultry farmers were using antiretrovirals in order to boost chicken growth.

"The medicines in question are stolen from public health facilities and sold at prices of between 160 and 250 Meticais (from 2.5 to 3.9 dollars at the current exchange rate) per bottle or exchanging them directly for chicken', reads the report.

"The unauthorized use of HIV medication epresents a real risk to public health, especially when it involves animals consumed by the population. The situation is serious and will require a coordinated response from various sectors, given the potential impact on food safety and consumer health', the minister said.

