Liberia Amputee National Team Clinches Historic Silver

History has been written for Liberia's para-athletes as the Liberia Amputee National Team returned home with a heroic silver medal from the inaugural West African Para Games in Nigeria, earning national admiration for their grit, unity, and unwavering determination.

In a pulsating final match, the Liberian Men's Amputee Football Team fought gallantly but succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against tournament host Nigeria. Though denied gold, the Liberians won the respect of the region with a disciplined, fearless, and spirited display that announced their arrival on the West African stage.

From the group stages to the final showdown, the Liberian side showed that disability is not inability -- overpowering opponents with heart, tactical discipline, and raw passion for the red, white, and blue.

Vice President for Administration of the Amputee Football and Sports Association of Liberia, Richard Duo, led nationwide commendations for the team's historic performance.

"On behalf of the Amputee Football Association of Liberia, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Liberia National Amputee Football Team for your outstanding achievement of securing second place," Duo said in an official statement.

He described the silver medal as more than a football accomplishment -- calling it a symbol of national inspiration.

"You have inspired countless individuals across our nation. Your journey is a shining example of strength and courage, motivating future generations of athletes to pursue their dreams," Duo added.

Liberia's road to the final was built on sacrifice, teamwork, and relentless preparation. Their resilience carried them into the gold medal match, where Nigeria secured victory with a lone first-half goal, separating the two nations by the slimmest margin.

The Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF) also praised Liberia's growing commitment to the development of amputee football across the sub-region, noting the team's impressive rise on the continental stage.

Reaffirming continued institutional backing, Duo concluded:

"We look forward to supporting you as you continue to reach new heights in the world of amputee football."

Liberia's silver-medal triumph now stands as a powerful reminder that courage has no limits and greatness is defined not by physical condition, but by the strength of the human spirit.

Congratulations to Team Liberia and tournament champions Nigeria for an unforgettable and inspiring inaugural West African Para Games.