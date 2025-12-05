Kenya: Engineers Board Shifts Registration of Projects Online

Nairobi — The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has embarked on digital registration of all engineering projects in order to bolster professionalism in the sector.

EBK Chief Executive Officer Eng. Margaret Ogai said the Board has created a portal known as the Engineers Project Registration Portal, where engineers, before they take their drawings to the county, will have to register their projects and get a unique number.

Eng. Ogai revealed that the Board has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Construction Authority (NCA) as well as the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS) to ensure all projects across the country are adequately designed and supervised.

"We have a collaboration with NCA and BORAQS. We have an MOU, and we are trying to exchange information so that we can know if this building properly designed and then properly supervised," she stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The EBK CEO made the remarks last evening in Nairobi on the sidelines of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Kenya (ACEK) Annual Dinner dubbed 'Celebrating Engineers' Contributions through Memoirs and Publications.'

She cautioned private developers for failing to meet the set standards, accusing them of taking shortcuts when constructing buildings.

"As a private developer, everybody wants to put up their house, a small building, or a flat. That is where all the issues start arising. They might not employ a registered engineer to do the design for them. Again, when they go to the counties, sometimes they do not get approval done by an engineer," Eng. Ogai stated.

She also noted the majority of the private projects do not have approvals and valid permits from the NCA.

Speaking at the same event, ACEK President Eng. Jane Mutulili underscored the need for the government and private sector to seek for consultancy services while coming up with preparation and designs for various projects such as roads, buildings, and water services.

"We stand for excellence. We do our designs, and our designs show. If your design is being done by a consulting engineer, you are actually safe, and that is what we stand for", Eng. Mutulili said.

She emphasized ACEK's role is to ensure designs uphold safety, resilience, and longevity.

The ACEK President reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the government's affordable housing program.

Similarly, ACEK Future Leaders Chairperson Mike Jomo said his organization is carrying out mentorship programmes encouraging the youth at the university, secondary and primary levels to specialize in Sciences, Technology, engineering, and Mathematics courses and subjects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said ACEK Future Leaders is further undertaking training for upcoming engineers to enhance their skills in the engineering sector.