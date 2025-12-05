Uganda: NUP's Jackson Obindu Pledges Youth Empowerment, Healthcare Reform in Arua City Central MP Race

National Unity Platform (NUP) aspirant for Arua City Central Division Member of Parliament, Jackson Obindu, has outlined his vision for youth empowerment, improved healthcare, and market transparency ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during the Arua City Central Division Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Obindu highlighted youth unemployment as a pressing concern, noting that only 19% of young people are employed in the civil service.

"In my first four months as MP, I will establish a skilling center to equip our youth with employable skills," Obindu said, pointing to Arua Central Division's potential as a business hub.

On governance and transparency, Obindu raised concerns over the awarding of contracts at Arua market, questioning the current mayor's role in the process.

"The mode in which the contracts were given for Arua market was shoddy. I wish candidate Khemis was here to answer, as he is the current mayor," he said.

Obindu also referenced political activities in the region, noting a recent visit by NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine. He claimed attempts by the ruling NRM to divert crowds during the visit were unsuccessful.

Healthcare was another key focus, with Obindu criticizing the limited capacity of Arua Referral Hospital. He stressed the need to upgrade health centers with essential equipment to improve service delivery.

He also highlighted the challenges parents face in accessing quality education in West Nile. "Majority of parents in West Nile are poor. For a child to perform well, they often have to attend private schools, which are expensive. The government must intervene to make quality education accessible to all," he said.

Obindu will compete against Jackson Atima Lee Buti of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Kassiano Wadri of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Muzaid Khemis of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), as well as independent candidates Debo Ronald and Haddad Salim. All are seeking to unseat incumbent MP Jackson Atima, who has represented the constituency since 2021.

In the July 17 NRM primaries, Atima polled 4,658 votes, defeating Ronald Debo, who garnered 3,391 votes, followed by Brian Godfrey Obiga with 664 votes, and Swaleh Haruna with 488. Debo has since opted to run as an independent candidate citing irregularities in the ruling party's internal electoral processes.

As campaigns intensify ahead of 2026, Arua has emerged as a key political battleground, reflecting Uganda's shifting political landscape.