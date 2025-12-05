Uganda: C-Care Uganda, Rotary Strengthen Partnership to Reach 50,000 More Ugandans With Essential Health Services

C-Care Uganda and Rotary Uganda have officially signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a transformative step toward improving community health across the country. This renewed partnership builds on an already strong foundation of collaboration and success, setting the stage for even greater nationwide impact.

Together, the two organisations have previously implemented high-impact initiatives, including the Namuwongo Malaria Project, which reached 5,200 households and directly benefited 22,000 people, and the "One Race, One Cancer" campaign, which delivered 80 outreaches and provided cancer education, screenings, and early detection services to more than 40,000 individuals.

With the newly signed MOU, C-Care Uganda and Rotary have committed to executing 100 additional health outreaches across Uganda. These programs--supported by C-Care, Rotary, and various partners--are expected to benefit over 50,000 people, offering preventive care, early detection, specialised consultations, medical screenings, and empowering community health education.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Azhar Sundhoo, CEO of C-Care Uganda, underscored trust as the cornerstone of the partnership.

"In any partnership, one factor is absolutely critical - trust. Over the past 12 months, Rotary entrusted C-Care Uganda to carry out 80 Cancer Run outreaches nationwide. Today, with this MOU, we look forward to executing even more. This partnership embodies our shared vision of expanding quality healthcare to communities across Uganda."

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care Uganda, echoed the heartfelt commitment behind the collaboration.

"At C-Care, caring for communities is our love language. With Rotary partnering with us, we can deliver resources and aid to the underlying communities--allowing us to focus on prevention. Healthcare is expensive, and this partnership enables us to pop champagne on a beer budget."

Rotary leaders expressed strong enthusiasm and support for the deepened collaboration.

Godfrey Kitakule, Governor District 9213, reaffirmed Rotary's mission-driven approach:

"We serve above self in Rotary, and this partnership is a natural fit. We go where communities have limited access, and working with C-Care strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful impact."

Christine Kawooya, Governor District 9214, highlighted the strategic value of the alliance:

"Partnership is one of our core pillars this year. Our collaboration with C-Care is creating real, long-lasting change for countless Ugandans, and this MOU takes our commitment even further."

The MOU formalises deeper cooperation in community health through coordinated outreach programs, shared resources, mobilisation efforts, and targeted interventions aimed at significantly improving health outcomes.

As an added show of dedication, C-Care Uganda also announced extended wellness benefits for Rotarians through the C-Care Health Card, offering members and their families enhanced access to quality healthcare services.

This strengthened alliance marks a major milestone in advancing community health and ensuring that tens of thousands of Ugandans gain access to essential, life-improving medical services through the upcoming nationwide outreach initiatives.