Tanzania: Samia Assures Investors' Safety

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured the investment community that the government will continue to be responsible for the safety of investors and their businesses.

The assurance came during a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Council (CWEIC), Lord Hugo Swire, held yesterday at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The two leaders discussed strengthening trade partnerships and identifying investment opportunities aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating employment in the country. President Samia said that the government has opened doors for investors interested in collaborating with Tanzania to advance the National Development Agenda.

"For over six decades, Tanzania has maintained strong partnerships with investors and development stakeholders while continuously improving the business and investment environment," she said.

Referring to the October 29th, 2025, breach of peace, the Head of State said that Tanzania remains a stable country with effective mechanisms to address internal challenges.

She further said that the nation is in the early stages of a constitutional review process intended to enhance the performance of institutions and strengthen the business and investment sector.

On his part, Lord Swire expressed CWEIC's readiness to continue partnering with Tanzania as a strategic ally for attracting investors from Commonwealth member countries.

He commended President Samia for receiving him, wished her success in ongoing efforts to strengthen the economy and prayed for the country's return to a state of stability.

Both leaders highlighted the need for initiatives that not only attract investors but also generate opportunities and benefits for Tanzanians, particularly through job creation and increased business activity. President Samia and Lord Swire agreed that strengthening international partnerships is key to ensuring Tanzania's competitiveness in the regional and global investment landscape.

CWEIC is a membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 56 Commonwealth member nations.

The role of CWEIC is to use the convening power and trusted network of the Commonwealth, which is led by His Majesty The King, to drive trade and investment. CWEIC's network includes around 140 business and government Strategic Partners (members) including Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank and the Government of the Maldives from 35 countries and territories.

Every two years, CWEIC hosts the Commonwealth Business Forum in association with the host country of The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).