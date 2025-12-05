Tanzania: Yanga, Simba Set for Key Clashes

Dar es Salaam — Dar Es Salaam giants, Young Africans SC and Simba SC, are set for pivotal Premier League encounters today, as the battle for early-season dominance intensifies.

Yanga will take on Fountain Gate FC at the KMC Complex, while Simba will host Mbeya City FC at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in another highly anticipated fixture.

According to the current league standings, Yanga enter the match with 10 points, level with Fountain Gate, who have impressed in the early stages of the season.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Simba are close behind on nine points, with Mbeya City trailing by just one at eight.

Yanga Head Coach Pedro Gonçalves has expressed strong confidence in his squad's readiness as they return to league action following a demanding run of international fixtures.

Gonçalves stressed that his players are fully focused on shifting their attention back to domestic competition.

"We have prepared very well. Now we are fully back in league mode, after going through a very tough period of prestigious CAF Champions League matches. We faced extremely difficult games recently, highly competitive encounters that tested us both physically and mentally," he said.

"But now our total focus is back on the Premier League. We know that every point at this stage of the season is crucial, and the players are ready to fight and deliver their best performance."

He added that the technical team has been working to improve efficiency in key areas, to ensure the squad maintains the rhythm and consistency that have defined their recent domestic success.

On the other side, Simba Assistant Coach, Suleiman Matola, echoed similar confidence as his team prepare to face Mbeya City.

Matola praised his players' commitment and revealed that the coaching staff has worked intensively to address shortcomings seen in recent matches.

"In the previous match, our game plan was very good and well-organised. We have been applying strategies that I strongly believe will help us win this next game. The players understand the magnitude of this fixture and our preparation has been thorough," he noted.

Matola also reflected on the club's recent international setbacks, saying:

"In our last two international matches, we did not get the results we wanted. We went into those games with a clear plan, and honestly, the players fought hard, but football is unforgiving when you don't take your chances. Those losses hurt us as a team and as a club with big expectations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matola said the technical bench has worked tirelessly to address their major issue as they returned to the Premier League battle.

"We are creating many chances but fail to convert. This time, every chance must count. We cannot afford to waste opportunities," he stressed.