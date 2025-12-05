Tanzania: Puma Energy Awards Winners of the Clean Energy Campaign

Dar es Salaam — Puma Energy has announced Boaz Aywayo as the winner of its lubricants draw, bagging an Elite Card worth 5m/-.

The card will allow him to purchase lubricants or gas at any Puma station across the country.

The move supports the clean energy campaign going on nationwide.

Additionally, PUMA Energy also awarded other winners with lubricants and cash as part of Puma Energy's customer appreciation campaign.

Speaking during the handover, Puma Energy's Head of Oils, Matiko Bugumia, said the draw is part of the company's plan to add value to its customers and continue encouraging the use of genuine lubricants.

Moreover, Mr Bugumia said that despite the rapid growth in the market, counterfeit products still remain a challenge.

"That's why Puma Energy continues to provide high-quality and safe products to protect our customers' vehicles and equipment," he said.

Puma Energy has been investing in expanding access to its services and educating consumers on the importance of using genuine lubricants supplied at official fuel stations to avoid the effects of counterfeit products that are increasing in the market.

Speaking shortly after receiving his prize, Boaz Aywayo, thanked Puma Energy for the campaign and urged other customers to buy products from trusted stations, noting that counterfeit products are a challenge, but Puma Energy has proven to be a source of safe and certified products.